GEORGE TOWN: A 31-year-old army lance corporal was killed in a freak accident along the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway here.

In the morning rush hour around 7.30am today, lance corporal Mohd Hider Abu Hassan, who hailed from Muar in Johor, was astride his motorcycle heading to his base at Peel Avenue, the home to Regiment 509 of the Territorial Army.

His motorcycle skidded and he hit a divider along the motorcycle lane.

As his machine slammed against the divider, Hider fell and his helmet strap came loose and somehow got entangled with the front wheel of his motorcycle. He was dragged for 30m as the motorcycle tyres continued to move and he suffered serious head injuries as a result.

Hider was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.

Army and police personnel later assisted in removing his body from the scene and he was brought to the Penang Hospital for a post-mortem.

Northeast district police chief Assistant Commissioner Che Zaimani Che Awang, confirmed the case, saying the police had recorded statements from witnesses.

The incident had caused a minor congestion along the expressway as road users stopped to peek at the scene of the mishap.