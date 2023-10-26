Army major charged with making false claims for tuition fees

BUTTERWORTH: An Army major pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to three counts of making false claims for the sum of RM4,345 for tuition fees in 2018.

The accused, Major Mohd Nazeri Noor, 55, made the plea after the charges were read out before Judge Zulhazmi Abdullah.

According to the charge sheet, Mohd Nazeri, who was then in the Malaysian Army, was accused of deceiving the Education Unit of the Ministry of Defence to process the claims for Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) and Pentaksiran Tingkatan Tiga (PT3) tuition classes for children of Penang soldiers.

The accused, who was working at the Education Unit, 2nd Division Army Headquarters, Tun Razak Camp in Bayan Lepas, had committed the offence between March 28 and Sept 24, 2018.

The charges were framed under Section 417 of the Penal Code, which is punishable by up to five years imprisonment, or fine, or both, upon conviction.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy public prosecutors Afiqa Liyana Rozman and Noor Azura Zulkiflee appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented.

The court set Nov 30 for the submission of documents and appointment of counsel, while allowing the accused to be bailed at RM9,000 with the additional condition of reporting once a month at the MACC Office as well as to surrender his passport to the court. -Bernama