Army officer and driver killed in car-lorry collision

KUANTAN: An army officer and a corporal died after the car they were travelling in collided with a lorry in Kampung Lebu today, about 20km from the Mempaga camp in Bentong, where they were heading back to.

Pahang traffic investigation and enforcement chief Supt Kamarulzaman Jusoh identified the two as Mejar Mohd Shaiful Azhar Saad, 38, from Baling, Kedah, and Koperal Azizul Azmy, 33, from Ulu Kinta, Perak

He said Mejar Mohd Shaiful was killed on the spot in the 3.30pm crash while Koperal Azizul died at 5.50pm at the Bentong Hospital.

Koperal Azizul was driving the Proton Saga belonging to the Malaysian Armed Forces, he added.

“The car is believed to have gone out of control at a bend, spun twice and crashed into the lorry laden with groceries on the opposite lane,” he told reporters here.

Kamarulzaman said it was raining heavily at the time of the crash. The 39-year-old lorry driver from Terengganu escaped unhurt. - Bernama