Army preparing for flood since October: Zamrose

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Army (TDM) has been laying the groundwork since October to face the Northeast Monsoon, as well as appointing commanders in each state to organise the movement of troops and assets to provide assistance during the flood season.

Chief of Army Gen Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain (pix) said for exigencies in Kelantan and Terengganu for example, troops and various assets have already been arranged to move under the 8th Infantry Brigade and if that is not enough, additional assistance will be implemented.

“There are rumours that a wave (of flooding) will hit the south such as Johor and Melaka. So we are already on standby footing. We are ready as the first responder, but if more aid is needed, we will act,” he said.

He said this after a motorcycle handover (BMW model R1250RT) ceremony for the Royal Military Police Corps (KPTD) at the parade ground of the Military Police Training Centre (PULAPOT) at Genting Klang Camp here today.

Zamrose said a total of 64 officers and 1,311 members have been mobilised with eight seven-tonne trucks, 30 three-tonne trucks and 21 boats to help the public authorities move flood victims to relief centres (PPS).

“So far, the total number of flood victims evacuated by the Armed Forces (MAF) stands at 2,771 people,” he said.

Zamrose said the army also has reserve troops of 962 officers and a 17,742-strong infantry on standby in case the flood situation across the country becomes critical.

Regarding the military police’s new motorcycles, he said the vehicles will be used for security patrol and escort duties for dignitaries, military convoys and convoys carrying ammunition and explosives. - Bernama