Army receives over 600 units of new assets worth RM96.3m

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian army received 661 units of assets worth RM96.3 million under new procurements for the third quarter of this year at Kem Perdana in Sungai Besi here today.

The army's Public Relations Cell, in a statement, said the new assets received included water equipment, weapons and electronic equipment.

They included GS Cargo three-tonne truck, Unmanned Aerial System, Field Ambulance, AGL Weapon Carrier Vehicle, Special Operation Vehicle, Assault Boat, Trailer Boat, Rubber Inflatable Boat, Logistic Support Bridge, 60mm Mortar, Night Vision Goggle and Laser Range Finder.

“The phased procurements since early this year have placed the army's readiness at a high level at all times to defend the country's sovereignty and security, apart from providing assistance, especially when the country is hit by natural disasters.

“These acquisitions have enhanced the army's main element of mobility readiness, such as GS Cargo three-tonne truck for carrying personnel and logistic supplies and Field Ambulance for medical and casualty evacuation,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army (PTD) Gen Datuk Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan, in his maiden address as the 30th PTD at Kem Perdana today, said the army needed to remain consistent in all aspects of organisational command and management.

He said this would enable the army to be developed in an inclusive and sustainable manner.

“This will enable the army to focus on its efforts efficiently and effectively to achieve the strategic objectives set by the Malaysian Armed Forces.

“The army should always be sensitive to the fact that coming challenges call for its ability to provide military response options across and encompassing various domains,” he added.

Muhammad Hafizuddeain said the army should also have room for interface with all efforts of the government and community.

Earlier, the maiden parade for the new Chief of Army was mounted by 55 officers and 1,509 men led by Royal Malay Regiment 24th Battalion commanding officer Lt Col Azlifaisal Anuar. -Bernama