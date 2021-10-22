Army to monitor personnel with issues to avoid disruption of duties- Army chief

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Army will monitor all personnel with issues to avoid any disruption of army duties.

Army chief Gen Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain said advice and counselling will also be given to ensure army officers and personnel were always in excellent condition physically, mentally and spiritually.

Stern action would also be taken against officers and personnel found to be involved in online gambling activities, he said, adding that financial problems were among the reasons behind misconduct believed to stem from involvement in online gambling and drug-related activities.

“Counselling sessions will be given to those who are believed to be involved in drugs.

“Those who are believed to be involved in online gambling, however, would be advised to stop such activities as it would be detrimental to their families and careers,” he told reporters when asked to comment about the recent suicide of an army personnel.

Earlier, Zamrose presented Desatera Sehati aid boxes to 150 army personnel in the B40 group at Dewan Dato Jamil Ahmad, Sungai Besi Perdana Camp here.

The Desatera Sehati Box programme, which contains necessities such as rice, sugar, cooking oil and soap worth RM120, is to show appreciation to the efforts of army personnel in curbing the spread of Covid-19.

Army deputy-chief Lt Gen Datuk Mohammad Ab Rahman and Desatera Sdn Bhd chairman Gen (R) Tan Sri Azumi Mohamed were also present at the ceremony.- Bernama