Army will have new leadership tomorrow - Outgoing Army Chief

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Army (TDM) will receive several new top leaders, starting tomorrow, including the Army Chief, Army Deputy Chief and Western Field Commander, said outgoing Army Chief Gen Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman (pix).

He said that Army Deputy Chief, Lt Gen Datuk Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan, will take over as the 30th Army Chief.

He added that the Army Western Field commander, Lt Gen Datuk Muhammad Fauzi Tengku Ibrahim, will replace Muhammad Hafizuddeain as the new Army Deputy Chief.

“Apart from him, the Second Malaysian Infantry Division commander, Maj-Gen Datuk Muhammad Huzaimi Sabri, will be promoted to the rank of Lt Gen, and will serve as the new Western Field commander.

“Starting tomorrow I will hand over the reins of the army to the Army Deputy Chief, who is being promoted to General and appointed as the 30th Army Chief,” he said.

He said this in a press conference at the 29th Army Chief Appreciation Parade, at Kem Perdana Sungai Besi, here, today.

“I would like also to thank the media practitioners who have been direct liaison agents to the community, in providing and disseminating information related to the role and general responsibilities of the army,” he said.

The ceremonial parade comprises 12 detachments, with a strength of 46 officers and 1,110 members of various ranks, led by Lt Colonel Mohd Azroi Ariffin Shah, who is the commanding officer of the 23rd Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment (RAMD).

The parade involves colours of seven regiments and corps of the army - the Royal Malay Regiment; Royal Ranger Regiment; Royal Armoured Corps; Royal Signals Regiment; Royal Engineer Regiment; Royal Artillery Regiment and Royal Logistics Corps. -Bernama