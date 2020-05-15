Arrangement of seats for 222 parliamentary members settled: Speaker

KUALA LUMPUR: The arrangement of seats for all the 222 parliamentary members for the coming Dewan Rakyat session is settled, according to Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof.

He said the arrangement was finalised after negotiations were made with all political parties.

The seating arrangement is settled, but we will not release it until this Monday, he said when met after a rehearsal on the opening ceremony of the third term of the 14th Parliament, here today.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, is scheduled to open the Parliament sitting this Monday.

The seating arrangement in Parliament is changed following the fall of the Pakatan Harapan government to Perikatan Nasional last March.

On the opening ceremony this Monday, Mohamad Ariff said it would be a brief one in complying with the Health Ministry’s standard operating procedure (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

We also emphasise social distancing in the positioning of the chairs, he said, adding that today’s rehearsal went smoothly.

As a precautionary measure, he said all parliamentary members, as well as others who would be involved during the opening ceremony on Monday, the Parliament staff and media members, are required to go for Covid-19 screening. - Bernama