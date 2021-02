SHAH ALAM: The Syariah High Court here has issued an arrest warrant against controversial cosmetics entrepreneur, Muhammad Sajjad Kamaruz Zaman or better known as Nur Sajat, 36, for failing to attend today’s proceedings.

According to a source, the arrest warrant was issued by Syarie judge Mohammad Khalid Shaee @ Shaii.

“He (Muhammad Sajjad) did not attend the court today and the judge issued an arrest warrant,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Syarie lawyer Zuri Zabuddin Budiman, representing Muhammad Sajjad, said the mention of the case of the accused who was charged with dressing as a woman at a religious event, which has brought Islam into contempt, three years ago, has been postponed to June 1.

“He (Muhammad Sajjad) is required to be present in court on the new date.

“We will probably do mitigation but have yet to discuss it,” he told reporters at the court compound here.

Apart from Zuri Zabuddin, Muhammad Sajjad was also represented by lawyers Ahmad Nazib Johari, Noor Azlina Che Hassan and Amirah Zainal.

The entrepreneur who was scheduled to turn up at the court at 9am this morning failed to to do so until the end of the proceedings.

In the proceedings that took place on Jan 6, Muhammad Sajjad was charged with committing the offence at his beauty centre in Section 16, Shah Alam, at 7.30pm, on Feb 23, 2018.

He was charged under Section 10 (a) of the Syariah Crimes (State of Selangor) Enactment 1995 which provides for a maximum fine of RM5,000 or imprisonment not exceeding three years or both, if convicted. -Bernama