Arrest warrants out for two cops who skipped court in Kota Tinggi

JOHOR BARU: Arrest warrants have been issued against two policemen who failed to appear in the sessions court in Kota Tinggi today where they were supposed to be charged with six other enforcement personnel.

Earlier, six enforcement personnel including a Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) officer with the rank of major, an army sergeant and four policemen with the rank of corporal and lance corporal, were charged in the court for allegedly assisting members of organised crime group in Kota Tinggi, between Sept 2017 to April 2020.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (pix) said 19 enforcement personnel from the police force and MAF were arrested in the Op Pintas Selatan and Op Benteng operations from June 12 to 19 and investigated under organised crime.

“The investigation paper was referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers and decided to charge eight enforcers comprising six police and two MAF personnel under Section 130W of the Penal Code for assisting an organised crime group.

“However, two policemen failed to show up and arrest warrants have been issued for them,” he said in a statement here, today.

Meanwhile, seven of them will be subjected to departmental action and four others are still under investigation. — Bernama