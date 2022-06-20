Arresting political satirists a step backwards’

PETALING JAYA: Arresting those who use political satire to communicate the disapproval of Malaysians is a step backwards for freedom of speech, said social activists.

Amnesty International (AI) Malaysia executive director Katrina Jorene Maliamauv said while freedom of expression is a constitutionally guaranteed and fundamental human right, art and satire are necessary for us to live in an open and fair society.

She was responding to the crackdown on satirical art and the state of freedom of expression in Malaysia, where several satirists, such as Fahmi Reza (pix) and Zulkifli Anwar Ulhaque, who goes by the pen-name Zunar, have been held for expressing their thoughts through their cartoons and artwork.

Maliamauv said: “Art, satire, and various creative expressions are powerful tools that we have to communicate our dissent, express the struggle for our rights and name the issues that affect us deeply as a society. They are crucial instruments that bridge the ideals of rights to our feelings and to name and express the complexities of rights violations.

“The power of the arts and satire to challenge the status quo, build justice movements, and amplify the voices of the most marginalised is perhaps why throughout our history, those in power have too often harassed, intimidated, arrested, and censored cartoonists, graphic designers, filmmakers, writers, theatre practitioners, and more.

“Malaysians deserve our right to think, feel, create, share, seek, and express ourselves freely. Despite the ongoing censorship and numerous attempts to stifle our creativity and dissent, we have repeatedly stood up against oppression and found ways to express ourselves. We must keep claiming our right not to be silenced.”

Additionally, Maliamauv said the Sedition Act 1948 and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 are the most frequently used to suppress critical discourse in Malaysia.

These laws forbid any speech considered seditious and are used against those making comments deemed sensitive and involving race, religion or royalty.

“We urge the authorities not to use laws to repress peaceful dissent and critique. Reprimanding anyone for their illustrations, designs, writings and art that criticise public figures and highlight human rights violations is an attempt to silence dissenting voices through fear.

“These crackdowns on the right to freedom of expression will undoubtedly have far-reaching implications for all speech deemed unacceptable by people in positions of power.”

Loh Kar Mun, the co-founder of YPolitics, a non-partisan youth-led initiative that strives to raise political awareness among young Malaysians, pointed out that the two best things about satire are its simplicity and accessibility.

“It gets across how absurd some (if not most) of the political issues in Malaysia are by juxtaposing it against visuals and words that are easily understood by most people.

“Whether reactions are negative or positive doesn’t matter – it’s accessible commentary that stimulates discussion about and participation in our political environment,” Loh said.

She does not believe there should be a line on what can be said or illustrated as artists are citizens too, and as citizens, they have the power to use their skills and creativity to visualise the people’s anger and outrage when they get fed up with the country’s current state of affairs.

“However, they have to be careful as they can be charged under the Communications and Multimedia Act.

“Nevertheless, rather than arresting critics, politicians should listen to what they have to say.

“The baseless censorship of our artists is a strong setback for freedom of expression in our country.”