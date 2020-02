SUNGAI PETANI: A Form Four boy in Gurun went through a horrific experience when an arrow pierced through the left side of his face in a freak incident Thursday evening.

The arrow was accidentally fired by a friend during archery training at a secondary school around 3.30pm.

Kuala Muda police chief ACP Adzli Abu Shah said the victim was rushed to the Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital here, and doctors managed to remove the arrow.

“The doctor also confirmed that the arrow did not hit (the victim’s) eyeball, and only grazed the nerves on the left eye,“ he said in a statement here yesterday.

Commenting on the incident, Adzli said the victim who was training for a state-level competition with three friends, namely two Form Four girls and a Form Five boy, was walking past a target when he was hit by the arrow shot by one of the girls.

“The female student noticed the victim passing in front of her and tried to lower her bow, but accidentally set off the arrow which hit the victim’s left eye,“ he said.

Adzli said according to witnesses, there was no teacher overseeing the training session during the incident, and the students had taken the archery equipment from the store themselves.

He said the victim is currently in stable condition and the police has initiated an inquiry into the incident. — Bernama