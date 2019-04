IPOH: The Perak state government will continue to monitor the water quality at Sungai Rui in Gerik which is believed to be contaminated with arsenic.

State Education, Technology, Science and Environment Committee chairman Dr Abdul Aziz Bari said the contamination was discovered by the Mineral and Geoscience Department and the Department of Environment while conducting tests in the river recently.

“The water quality in the Sungai Rui has been affected by turbidity and silt, the PH levels and the presence of heavy metals in the river is due to mining activities, apart from agriculture, logging and construction carried out in the area.

“Although the pollution has not yet reached a chronic level, the state government has taken preliminary steps to control the pollution level,“ he told a press conference here today.

Abdul Aziz said the state government would be requesting the Federal government’s cooperation in terms of expertise and allocation for the cleaning of the river.

“I urge residents living around Sungai Rui not to panic because the state government is trying its best to restore the river.

“However, at the same time, we will also take certain steps before the cleaning works can be implemented so that residents in the area do not suffer from serious symptoms,“ he said. — Bernama