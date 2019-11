PETALING JAYA: The National Patriots Association (Patriot) today urged Members of Parliament (MPs) to watch their conduct when in the august house, following a string of unsavoury moments in the past week.

On Wednesday, Tan Sri Noh Omar (BN-Tanjong Karang) had gotten into a war of words with R. S. N. Rayer (PH-Jelutong), after the latter labelled the former ‘stupid’. Noh responded by using a Malay profanity, beginning with ‘P”, which is a derogatory term against women.

“Arguing and shouting abusive words is obscenely bad. But arguing with a vulgar word makes the MP a scumbag unworthy of his presence in the august house,“ said Patriot president, Brig Jen (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji (pix).

“Tanjung Karang MP, the so-called Honourable Noh Omar who uttered the unmentionable word must also apologise to all women and also the young in the country. He is a bad example of an adult, a father, and certainly not fit to be an MP.”

Earlier in the week, on Tuesday, deputy minister Hannah Yeoh lamented the insufficient number of MPs in the House to fill the required quorum, when winding-up the debate to pass the Supply Bill 2020 for the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry.

Arshad said opposition MPs are supposed to play their roles as credible members in keeping checks and balance and “giving counter suggestions when necessary”.

“Failing a quorum that has happened far too often, is already bad enough. Incapable of speaking intelligently is equally bad.

Patriot expects all MPs from both the ruling and opposition to speak up intelligently, contribute to good debates, and ensure a respectable decorum in the house. Otherwise they are merely occupying the seats and wasting public money,“ added Arshad.