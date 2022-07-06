Arson believed in fire that destroyed 34 motorcycles

KUALA LUMPUR: Police believe that a fire that destroyed 34 motorcycles early today at the Kampung Muhibbah flats in Bukit Jalil here was the work of arsonists.

Cheras police chief ACP Muhammad Idzam Jaafar said a woman had alerted the police and fire and rescue department of the blaze at about 2.20am.

He said after firemen put out the flames, police conducted investigations with the assistance of the fire and rescue department’s forensics team to ascertain the cause of the fire.

“The findings revealed elements of arson,” Muhammad Idzam said.

He said the fire had spread rapidly as the 34 affected motorcycles were parked close to each other.

Muhammad Idzam said no casualties were reported and police are looking for those responsible for the act.

He urged those with information on the case to contact the investigations officer Insp Muhammad Firdaus Eber at 014-3649458 or the Cheras police hotline at 03-92845050/5051.