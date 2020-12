KUALA LUMPUR: Arts practitioners must adapt to new norms for the sake of survival instead of just complain and mourn because people are not able to watch their performances in theatres, auditoriums and other venues due to Covid-19.

Theatre veteran Fauziah Nawi said in facing challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic, arts practitioners, producers and the government must work together to bring the country’s performing arts to higher levels via digital platforms.

“Every Malaysian should play a role in supporting arts and literature because they are a source of dignity to the country,“ said the Sanggar Teater Fauziah Nawi (Stefanie) director.

She said this when interviewed by Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah on Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) Temu Minda programme on Digitalisation of Creative Content which was live-streamed on the Ministry’s Facebook page Wednesday night.

Fauziah said as a veteran theatre activist she had learned a lot when working in collaboration with the younger generation to produce the theatre ‘Rasa’ to be staged online beginning yesterday until Dec 22.

The theatre, based on a work by the late National Laureate Datuk Usman Awang, tells the story of the quarrel between admirals Hang Tuah and Hang Jebat in the name of loyalty to the king, and sacrifice in order to uphold justice.

Another guest on the talk show, KakiSeni president Low Ngai Yuen said, the government must assist the group but the art practitioners themselves should be proactive and move forward by using digital platforms in their work.

Low said when the Movement Control Order (MCO) was first implemented, many parents wanted their children to be exposed to new skills and art works.

She said this encouraged people to organise several activities to expose children to creative and performing arts including digital storytelling.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin said, the government is committed to efforts to strengthen local arts and culture using digital technology post-Covid-19.

“Artistes must continue to produce works of art and their works must continue to be enjoyed by the community,“ he said.-Bernama