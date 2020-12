PETALING JAYA: The Society for the Severely Mentally Handicapped (SSMH) and the Malaysian SLE Association (PSLEM) are hoping to raise close to half a million ringgit to support their associations through the sale of the Birds of Malaysia book by bird enthusiast and artist Yeow Teck Chai (pix).

SSMH is an association which attends to the needs of children with multiple disabilities, while PSLEM cares for women suffering from Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), a chronic autoimmune disease of unknown cause.

Yeow will donate 80% of his book sales to both associations, which will each receive 40%.

SSMH president Fadilah Yakin said her association needs RM35,000 a month to run the centre, which cares for 20 teenagers.

“We need the funds to run the place and buy equipment. All these teenagers, who come here daily, have multiple disabilities. Some are hearing and sight impaired, and all of them cannot walk.

“They all need to be given personalised training programmes, hence the high costs,” she said.

Yeow, who is an avid supporter of both organisations, has previously contributed through his painting sales at exhibitions.

PSLEM president Dr Heselynn Hussein said the funds from the book sales would go a long way to help women suffering from SLE.

“We are still providing subsidies and assistance for needy patients. “Our association exists on funding from well-wishers and corporate bodies, so these funds cover our running costs and our activities,” she said.