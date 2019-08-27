Artistes to enjoy EPF and Socso contributions from Jan 2020

KUALA LUMPUR: More than 30,000 local artistes will enjoy the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and Social Security Organisation (Socso) contributions when they are implemented from January 2020.

Chairman of the National Film Development Corporation of Malaysia (Finas) Datuk Hans Issac (pix) said the process of completing the contribution facility had now reached 90%.

“When it is launched next October, the contribution facility will be enjoyed by over 30,000 local arts enthusiasts and their welfare will be looked after.

“Under the Finas Act 1981 (Act 244), it allows the scheme to be introduced to everyone working in the industry including make-up artistes, runners and production crews,“ he said when met after the Townhall Session with Film Industry players Series 1 at Merdeka Studio Complex, Finas yesterday.

The dialogue session was officiated by Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo and was attended by more than 300 artistes.

Commenting further, Hans explained the process and amount of the contribution depended on the salary and insurance policy.

“If workers’ minimum salaries are RM1,100, their employer must deduct the contribution. Additionally, employers are still obligated to make contributions to the employees even though the working hours are short, “ he said.

According to Hans, this included situations where an actor was working on two projects for one production at a time, so the production company was required to pay the contribution.

“If the producer does not pay the contribution, his certificate of filming (SPP) will be withheld,“ he said.

Earlier, the EPF and Socso scheme were among the 15 important manifestos in Hans’ presentation plan when he was appointed as Finas chairman on April 8.

The initiative is to ensure the well-being of local arts enthusiasts is protected. — Bernama