Arul Kanda, Mohd Irwan fail in bid to strike out 1MDB’S US$6.9b suit

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today dismissed former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) chief executive officer Arul Kanda Kandasamy (pix) and its former chairman Tan Sri Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah’s bid to strike out a US$6.59 billion suit filed by 1MDB against them.

High Court Judicial Commissioner (JC) Datuk Raja Ahmad Mohzanuddin Shah Raja Mohzan, in dismissing the duo’s applications, ruled that the suit must go to full trial as the court needed to hear testimonials from the witnesses.

“The matter cannot be decided by affidavits and this is not a case that can be summarily decided. Clearly, the allegation of fraud and conspiracy cannot be settled through a simple approach. Thus, I maintain the status quo and the suit will go for a full trial.

“This is not an obvious matter for striking out but requires this court to investigate via full trial. Justice would still come to the rightful party, and it merely takes a longer journey to achieve it,“ Raja Ahmad said.

He then ordered Arul Kanda and Mohd Irwan to pay RM10,000 each as costs to 1MDB and fixed Sept 14 for case management.

Lawyer Datuk Lim Chee Wee appeared for 1MDB, while lawyers Sanjay Mohan and Lavinia Kumaraendran represented Arul Kanda and Mohd Irwan, respectively.

Mohd Irwan filed the application to strike out the suit on Feb 18, 2022, on the grounds that it was premature as the investment of Brazen Sky Limited and the payment of Aabar Investments PJS Limited were clearly unsustainable since the court had yet to determine that 1MDB suffered losses of US$1.83 billion and US$3.5 billion.

Arul Kanda filed the same application on June 2, 2022, on the grounds that he cannot be held responsible for the losses incurred by 1MDB due to irregularities committed by others.

In May 2021, 1MDB filed a suit against the duo over an alleged breach of trust and conspiracy, causing 1MDB to suffer losses amounting to US$1.83 billion, in relation to its investment in 1MDB-Petrosaudi Ltd, which was converted into the alleged Brazen Sky Limited investment, said to be found in the Bridge Global Fund.

1MDB also claimed that Arul Kanda and Mohd Irwan committed a breach of trust and conspiracy by misappropriating 1MDB’s funds, amounting to US$3.5 billion, paid to Aabar Investments and US$1.265 billion, paid to International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC), on May 9, 2017.

1MDB alleged that Mohd Irwan also conspired with Arul Kanda to cause the company to implement the Employment Extension Agreement, and made a substantial payment of RM2,905,200 to Arul Kanda in accordance with the agreement, regardless of 1MDB’s interests, causing the company to suffer losses and damage.

In this regard, 1MDB, among others, demanded that the two defendants pay US$6.59 billion for the breach and an additional RM2.9 million from Mohd Irwan in relation to the Employment Extension Agreement. -Bernama