Arul Kanda: Najib worried 1MDB audit report ‘spun politically’

PETALING JAYA: Arul Kanda Kandasamy has testified that the original copy of the 1MDB audit report would have been sent to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) if not for a meeting on Feb 24, 2016, Malaysiakini reports.

The former 1MDB CEO also told the court today that former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix) was concerned with the audit report on the sovereign wealth fund being ‘spun politically’.

Besides then chief secretary of the government Tan Sri Ali Hamsa and Arul Kanda, others who were present at the meeting were former auditor-general Tan Sri Ambrin Buang, former National Audit Department officer Saadatul Nafisah Bashir Ahmad, Najib’s former principal private secretary Shukry Salleh, and then Attorney-General’s Chambers representative Dzulkifli Ahmad.