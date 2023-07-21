Arul Kanda sends representation to AGC to drop appeal in 1MDB audit tampering case

PUTRAJAYA: Former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) chief executive officer Arul Kanda Kandasamy has submitted a letter of representation for the prosecution to withdraw their appeal against him in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) audit tampering case.

Arul Kanda’s lawyer Jasmine Cheong confirmed to Bernama that the representation was sent to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) on July 20 this year.

The prosecution is appealing to the Court of Appeal against a High Court’s decision in acquitting and discharging former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Arul Kanda in the 1MDB audit tampering case.

Meanwhile, lawyer Alaistair Brandah Norman appearing for Najib said they have not filed a representation to the AGC to withdraw the appeal.

A case management was conducted today before Court of Appeal senior assistant registrar Nurul Azrina Mohamed Yusof who fixed Aug 28 for another case management for the AGC to update the court on the status of Arul Kanda’s representation and the status of the prosecution’s appeal.

On March 3 this year, High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan (now Court of Appeal judge) freed Najib and Arul Kanda without calling them to enter their defence.

The judge ruled that the prosecution had failed to prove a prima facie case against them.

In his grounds of judgment, Justice Mohamed Zaini said he had given a maximum evaluation at the end of the prosecution’s case and found no evidence to suggest or prove that Najib explicitly directed the amendments made to exonerate him from any civil or criminal liability.

In Arul Kanda’s case, the judge found that he (Arul Kanda) was consistent throughout his testimony and that his statements were compatible with the evidence produced as well as the testimonies of other witnesses.

Najib, who is currently serving a 12-year jail sentence in Kajang prison for misappropriating SRC International Sdn Bhd funds, was charged with using his position to order amendments to the 1MDB final audit report before it was presented to the Public Accounts Committee to avoid any action being taken against him, while Arul Kanda was charged with abetting the former prime minister in making the amendments to the report, to protect him (Najib) from being subjected to action.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Prime Minister’s Department Complex, Federal Government Administrative Centre, Putrajaya between Feb 22 and 26, 2016.

The prosecution filed a notice of appeal at the Court of Appeal on March 9 this year.-Bernama