As flood preparation, multi-storey parking at Sri Muda market opens to public

SHAH ALAM: The multi-storey car park at Sri Muda Modern Market, Section 25, here is now open to the public to deal with any possible flood.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim in a brief statement said it was due to water overflow in several places around the area this afternoon.

“Following that, residents in the Taman Sri Muda area are advised to park their vehicles in high areas and monitoring is carried out from time to time. The situation is still under control,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said that so far no risk of flooding is expected to occur around Taman Sri Muda, Kota Kemuning and Sections 17 to Section 24 following the heavy rain that began at 3 pm yesterday.

“Arriving at the scene of the incident at 4 pm, firemen found that the area around Taman Sri Muda was still raining and the drains were full of water. However, no rescue work was carried out.

“The road was flooded due to clogged drains while the Sri Muda water lock was in operation. While in Bukit Naga, Section 32, roads are also flooded in the residential areas due to blocked drains but the situation is still under control so far as the rain has also stopped,“ he said in a separate statement.

Norazam said that his department also rescued a couple in their 60s near the Sungai Semungkis area, Hulu Langat around 6 pm yesterday.

“The couple from Ampang came to clean their garden area but got stuck because the water started to rise in the area following heavy rain. But now the situation is under control as the rain has stopped,“ he said.

Norazam said three forward bases, one in Taman Sri Muda and two posts in Batu 14 and Sungai Serai, Hulu Langat have been opened in preparation for floods. - Bernama