As schools reopen, stakeholders call for more concerted efforts to improve education system

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian schoolchildren are way behind academically, yet little is known about how to help them catch up.

While students grapple with a lack of internet access or the necessary devices to keep them “in class”, educators are still trying to find their way in making their efforts count.

Parent Action Group for Education president Datin Noor Azimah Abdul Rahim summed it up succinctly by saying: “We are still groping in the dark”.

Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman put the matter into perspective when he

cited a Unesco report stating that Malaysian schoolchildren missed a total of 60 weeks

in school, compared with the global average

of 20 weeks.

He claimed that as a result, Malaysian students were three years behind their Singapore counterparts, a further decline from previous comparisons.

The severity of the situation is not lost on the government. At a Dewan Rakyat session recently, Education Senior Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin said the decision to reopen schools in stages stems from an apparent widening gap in educational achievements since March last year.

As it is everywhere else, the Covid-19 pandemic has left authorities with no choice but to keep children at home to protect them from getting infected.

However, the pandemic has also caught the education system off guard. The country has never had to keep children away from classes for an extended period before, leaving educators at a loss.

Apart from those who are privileged enough to live in urban centres, many students do not have access to the internet, particularly those in rural areas. Children from B40 or low-income households are equally at a disadvantage as their parents cannot afford the devices needed for online learning.

This has left many schoolchildren idle at home when they should be in class.

While there have been attempts to use the TV as an alternative, 70% of teachers do not encourage its use.

Education groups and experts have pointed out that many schoolchildren have fallen through the cracks.

Noor Azimah said there is little information on how far Malaysia has come in e-learning.

“The Education Ministry has not conducted a study to determine how successful we are. I suspect we have not made a lot of progress,” she told theSun.

She said given the speed at which the country was brought to its knees by Covid-19, teachers and parents were unprepared for the transition to e-learning.

National Parent-Teacher Association Collaborative Council president Prof Madya Datuk Mohamad Ali Hasan said the problem was especially acute in poor households.

“Many siblings have to share the same gadget because their parents cannot afford more than one.

“In families where the parents have to work from home, children end up sharing devices with their parents, too,” he added.

As schools reopen for classes in stages from today, Noor Azimah said all stakeholders should focus on supporting students and helping them reach their full potential academically.

“Time is of the essence. The sooner the better.

She also wondered about the steps the Education Ministry will take to get the students back on track.

“What kind of a reset can parents expect from the ministry? We are very concerned about that,” she said.

As teachers and students have begun to get used to online learning, she said it should also be incorporated into the formal education system even if physical classes have resumed.

“This can help to bridge the gap in learning.”