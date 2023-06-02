Asam pedas restaurant offers RM5 Menu Rahmah despite rising costs

MALACCA: Undeterred by the rising costs of ingredients, a local food eatery operator has decided to take up the challenge and answer the government’s call to provide meals at RM5 under the ‘Menu Rahmah’ initiative.

Asam Pedas Selera Kampung restaurant operator Saharudin Mohd Nor, 56, a 32-year veteran in the local food industry, said he has managed to come up with a ‘Menu Rahmah’ offering with the assistance of suppliers he usually deals with.

“It is a challenge for us....how to serve a dish of asam pedas with a drink for RM5, but after discussions with the supply chain operators in our Whatsapp group, it actually can be done.

“It will not result in a huge profit or loss, but the participation of Asam Pedas Selera Kampung Restaurant in the Menu Rahmah programme is part of a charitable contribution to customers,“ he told reporters after the programme’s introduction session here today, which was also attended by Domestic Trade and Living Costs Ministry (KPDN) Malacca director Norena Jaafar.

The restaurant’s offerings under the Menu Rahmah include a set meal of set meal of asam pedas with either chicken, ‘tetel’ or fish served with white rice, salted egg, vegetables and mineral water at a price of RM5.

Saharudin said even though the price was very low, the food quality has not been compromised and customers will still enjoy delicious dishes.

For example, he still uses mackerel for the asam pedas, albeit with smaller sized fishes.

“For starters, we offer three menus involving asam pedas since Malacca is famous for it, and because we are known for asam pedas.

“We don’t know how the Rahmah Menu will be received and if the response is great, maybe we’ll add more offerings....so we’ll offer it to the first 100 customers,“ he said.

He said the menu is offered every Monday and Thursday and there is no purchase limit for customers, adding that the choice of weekdays was to allow local residents, especially those who work, an opportunity to enjoy the dishes to help reduce living costs, especially for the B40 group. - Bernama