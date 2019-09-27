Asean chamber of commerce calls for stiffer corruption penalties

KUALA LUMPUR: The Asean Chamber of Commrce today called for a stiffening of corruption penalties to serve as a warning, said its president Datuk Moehamad Izat Emir.

“Light sentences passed against offenders encourage and motivate certain individuals to take the risk of committing bribery because they believe they can enjoy the spoils of their crimes after serving their time in jail,“ he said in a statement.

Accordingly, he called on the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to assist the government in taking aggressive action in the fight against the scourge which involves government officers and staff owing to a lack of integrity and transparency.

This was in spite of the fact that the authorities had recently unearthed two cases allegedly involving public servants, namely the involvement of police officers in a pangolin smuggling syndicate on the country’s border, and an assistant director at the National Registration Department who was involved in a syndicate producing and selling fake identity cards (MyKad) and birth certificates.

Moehamad Izat added that corruption was rampant because there were concerns that the government did not possess transparent systems, particularly in reference to the submission of tenders and the awarding of government projects. - Bernama