Asean dialogue partners’ summits begin

JAKARTA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is leading the Malaysian delegation to the entire series of meetings on the second day of the 43rd Asean Summit here today.

The summit held at the Jakarta Convention Centre began with him participating in the 26th Asean-China Summit, attended by Asean leaders and the Premier of China, Li Qiang.

This is Anwar’s first summit with China and will be followed by the six other Asean Dialogue Partners, namely Australia, Japan, India, South Korea, the United States and Canada.

In the afternoon, he will join the regional leaders to participate in the 26th Asean Plus Three Summit, which will also be attended by leaders from China, South Korea and Japan.

Amidst these meetings, Anwar is also scheduled to hold several bilateral meetings, including with Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Subsequently, he and the Asean leaders will take part in the 11th Asean-US Summit before attending a dinner in conjunction with the Summit.

The Summit from yesterday until Thursday is part of Indonesia’s Asean Chairmanship with the theme “Asean Matters: Epicentrum of Growth”. - Bernama