KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19: The inaugural ASEAN Digital Ministers’ Meeting (ADGMIN1) begins today with the Senior Officials’ Meeting (ADGSOM1).

Held virtually, ADGSOM1 will be headed by the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia Malaysia (KKMM) secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek.

The meeting is expected to begin with the opening remarks by Phavanhna Douangboupha of Lao PDR, the outgoing Chair.

Among the agenda to be discussed during the two-day meeting are ASEAN ICT Fund (AICTF), ASEAN Digital Master Plan 2025 (ADM 2025), the implementation of the 2020 work cycle activities and their deliverables, and report of the first ASEAN Cybersecurity Coordinating Committee meeting.

ADGSOM1 will continue tomorrow with virtual meetings with dialogue partners - the United States, China, Japan, South Korea, India and the European Union (EU) - and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

The meeting will then proceed to the ministerial level ADGMIN1 on Thursday, chaired by Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah. Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is expected to deliver his opening keynote address virtually.

Themed “ASEAN: A Digitally Connected Community”, the meeting seeks to strengthen cooperation among ASEAN countries towards building digital ecosystems as a pillar in the post-COVID-19 development plan.

ASEAN, founded in 1967, is a regional organisation comprising 10 Southeast Asian countries – Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. - Bernama