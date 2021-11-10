Asean forum discusses challenges, direction of rural entrepreneurs post Covid-19

PUTRAJAYA: The challenges faced by rural entrepreneurs in the post-Covid-19 era, efforts to cultivate entrepreneurial activities and the adoption of the digital economy in rural entrepreneurship were among the topics discussed at the Asean Forum On Enhancing Rural Micro, Small And Medium Enterprises today.

Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid in his speech at the forum said the results of the discussions could be used by Asean countries to formulate development plans for rural entrepreneurs in their countries, especially concerning digital technology.

“Rural entrepreneurship is a major activity that can help develop rural areas as well as improve the quality of life for individuals, families and communities in rural areas,“ he said in a statement today.

Mahdzir said the emphasis on the importance of increasing the use of the internet and digital technology was also necessary to ensure the sustainability and resilience of rural entrepreneurs in the era of post-Covid-19 recovery.

About 100 government officials, non-governmental organisations and rural entrepreneurs from Asean and Asean Plus Three countries such as Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia, the Philippines and Japan attended the one-day virtual event organised by Rural Development Ministry through the Institute for Rural Advancement.

“This forum is part of Malaysia’s commitment to the Asean Framework Action Plan on Rural Development and Poverty Eradication 2021 to 2025.

“It also aims to share best practices and exchange views among Asean and Asean Plus Three countries on issues, challenges and direction of rural micro, small and medium enterprises during and after the Covid-19 pandemic,“ said Mahdzir. — Bernama