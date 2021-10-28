Asean must reaffirm commitment for rights of Rohingya refugees -Syed Hamid Albar

KUALA LUMPUR: The 38th and 39th Asean Summits that will be wrapped up today is a watershed moment for Asean to re-affirm its commitment to human rights, particularly the rights of the Rohingya who were forced to flee Myanmar, said Chairman of the Malaysian Advisory Group on Myanmar and former foreign minister Tan Sri Dr Syed Hamid Albar. (pix)

Syed Hamid said that while he appreciates Asean’s necessary – or bold as said by some – decision to exclude Myanmar’s Senior General Min Aung Hlaing from the summit, “the summit must recognise that (the) Rohingya will remain displaced for years to come and begin coordinating contingency planning.

“It is almost nine months since the coup in Myanmar, and with no end to the instability in sight, it is time Asean and the international community step up and pursue a real solution to the long-term displacement of Rohingya refugees,” he said in his commentary, made available to Bernama.

He pointed out that while in the past, Asean and the international community have insisted on the swift, voluntary return of the Rohingya to Myanmar, the ‘aspirations’ for the speedy return of Rohingya refugees have never been realistic.

He added that with the passage of time, “the outside world’s ‘insistence’ of voluntary return has obscured candid assessments of their plight and also discouraged consideration of alternatives that could better serve refugees and host countries – including in Malaysia.”

“As a result, policymakers in the region have avoided giving serious attention to arrangements that would grant Rohingya access to formal employment, lawful immigration status, and access to basic services, such as education and healthcare, in their temporary host countries.

He added that voluntary return should remain a long-term goal toward which Asean must be more proactive in delivering a resolution.

Syed Hamid said nearly three years ago, he called on member states to start work on a regional refugee protection framework that aligns with the Global Compact on Refugees (endorsed by all Asean Member States), upholds refugee rights, and fosters multi-stakeholder partnerships.

A regional framework should strengthen protections for Rohingya refugees, including allowing them greater access to legal status, education, healthcare and social services, but it need not commit Asean member states to hosting Rohingya refugees indefinitely.

In lieu of permanent residence, he said the framework might include, for example, a robust temporary protection scheme that allows Rohingya to live dignified lives in host countries and prepare them for an eventual return to Myanmar when conditions are conducive.

“Asean alone should not be expected to bear this responsibility, and the framework would create opportunities for member states to press for greater external funding to support Rohingya while they remain displaced, and for more placements for Rohingya who want and would benefit from resettlement to third countries.”

Syed Hamid said as the international community is looking to Asean to lead a coordinated, steady and humane response to persistent Rohingya displacement, Asean must rise to the challenge.

Meanwhile, on Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah’s remark last week that it is time for Asean to rethink its long-standing principle of non-interference, which cannot be used as a free pass for member states to engage in human rights abuses, especially when those abuses have regional impacts, Syed Hamid said: “It has been a long time coming.”

“To prove that it is not a paper tiger, Asean has to re-consider the principle of non-interference which renders the grouping toothless when faced with a rogue state,” he said. -Bernama