ASEM reaffirm cooperation to accelerate post-Covid-19 socio-economic recovery

KUALA LUMPUR: The Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) partners are reaffirming their commitment to working together and sharing experiences, best practices and information on Covid-19 in order to effectively control the spread of the pandemic, and to accelerate post-pandemic socio-economic recovery.

In a joint statement issued Monday, foreign ministers of ASEM partners said this should be done while minimising its adverse impacts on the societies and economies, at the same time meeting the specific need of persons in vulnerable populations, safeguarding the well-being, privacy and security of all people, and maintaining socio-economic stability.

“Recognising that the restriction of information leads to devastating consequences for people, we confirm that access to transparent, timely, reliable and fact-based information is crucial for an effective global response to the pandemic and underscore the importance of sharing information about potential global health risks, including the sharing of public health information through the International Health Regulations (IHR) Network, and health strategies related to Covid-19,” the statement, which was published on European Union’s EU External Action website, said.

It noted that rather than turning inwards, combating the Covid-19 pandemic will require concerted international cooperation, effective actions by multilateral organisations, and support for multilateralism by ASEM partners, based on UN principles and values.

The statement also urged partnership among developed and developing countries, along with global financial institutions, to build resilience through domestic and international economic support measures as captured in SDG 17 in order to successfully achieve sustainable development goals.

“We support the United Nations’ call for shared responsibility, global solidarity and strengthened multilateral cooperation in response to the multidimensional impacts of Covid-19, especially the importance of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in coordinating the health response to the pandemic.

“We commit ourselves to continue to work closely with all relevant international and regional organisations and financial institutions to collaborate further towards enhancing our pandemic preparedness, resilience and response,” it said.

It said ASEM partners remain committed to working towards an open, free, fair and non-discriminatory environment that provides a level playing-field, transparency, and mutual benefit for trade and investment, adding that as more resilient and diversified supply chains are needed to guard against future shocks, ASEM partners will continue to work closely to ensure uninterrupted flow of essential goods and services across borders, as well as their appropriate global distribution.

“We encourage maintaining necessary interconnectedness in the region by facilitating the essential movement of people and goods for humanitarian, scientific and essential business activities to the extent that each country’s disease control efforts will not be undermined.

“We will also continue working together to maintain and facilitate international trade, including through the WTO, and coordinate responses in ways that ensure international traffic and critical transportation infrastructure, such as air and seaports, remain operational, and the flow of cargo and goods continue, while observing public health and safety considerations,” it added.

It added that ASEM foreign ministers also fully support the implementation of existing multilateral mechanisms set up to accelerate the development, equitable and universal access of diagnostics, vaccines and treatments, including the Access to Covid-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, while strengthening health systems.

The joint statement also called on the governments of ASEM partners to implement national action plans to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to their specific contexts, comprehensive, proportionate, time-bound, age-, gender- and disability-sensitive measures across governmental sectors against Covid-19, and strengthen actions to involve women’s participation in all stages of decision-making processes, adding that no one should be left behind in the response to the pandemic.

ASEM consists of 53 partners, including two regional organisations namely the European Union and the ASEAN Secretariat.-Bernama