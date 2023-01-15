ASF: Four cases reported in Perak this year

IPOH: Perak has reported four cases of African swine flu (ASF) involving two districts this year, says State Human Resources, Health and Indian Community Affairs Committee chairman A. Sivanesan.

He said three ASF-positive cases were detected in commercial pig farms, namely one in Bidor, in the Batang Padang district, and two others in Sungai Siput, in the Kuala Kangsar district, between December, last year, and Jan 3.

“On Jan 13, one more ASF-positive case was reported in the Kuala Kangsar district. The case was detected by the Perak Department of Veterinary Services (JPV) within a 10-kilometre radius of the farm that reported an infection.

“The affected farm in Sungai Siput is under quarantine, and the culling and disposal of the remaining pigs in the farm will be carried out on Jan 17 in stages,“ he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

He said the latest case brings the total number of ASF-positive cases in Perak to 11 since last year, namely one in Hilir Perak, Batang Padang (five), Kerian (two) and Kuala Kangsar (three).

According to Sivanesan, 12.1 per cent of the 91 pig farms in Perak have been infected with ASF and a total of 8,488 pigs have been culled, involving losses of about RM12 million. - Bernama