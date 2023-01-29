ASF in Negeri Sembilan under control: DVS

PUTRAJAYA: African Swine Fever (ASF) infections in Negeri Sembilan are under control and there are no more reports of deaths relating to wild boars or commercial pig farms, says the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS).

It said in a statement today said the department was aware of the confusion that had spread recently regarding ASF but informed that ASF is a non-zoonotic disease and does not infect humans.

“In connection with that, the public need not worry about visiting Port Dickson. The notification letter issued by the Negeri Sembilan Veterinary Services Department dated Jan 10 was to inform the public and industry players about the ASF in Port Dickson.

“This is one of the measures taken by the department to curb the spread of ASF in Negeri Sembilan,“ read the statement.

Yesterday, the state DVS director Dr Kamarulrizal Mat Isa said a positive case of ASF disease was reported after a carcass of a male wild boar was found by workers at Ladang Sengkang, Pasir Panjang, Port Dickson, on Jan 3.

Meanwhile, DVS urged all parties not to spread unverified news and immediately refer to the department for more information.

Breeders and members of the public have been asked to report deaths relating to wild boars, farm pigs or commercial pigs to the district veterinary services office or the nearest state veterinary services office or via the Disease Crisis Management Room hotline, Putrajaya Veterinary Services Headquarters at 03-8870 2041 or Negeri Sembilan DVS at 06-762 8857. - Bernama