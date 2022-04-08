ASF: Miri City Council closes pig abattoir

MIRI: Following the detection of African swine fever (ASF) on Wednesday, the Miri City Council’s slaughterhouse for pigs in Krokop has been closed as a preventive measure to control the spread of the disease.

The closure order, under Section 25 of the Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999, is also to enable cleaning and sanitisation work to be carried out effectively.

In a statement here today, Sarawak Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom said in order to meet the demand for pork, the state Veterinary Services Department is allowing pork to be sent to the Miri Division from Sibu, Samarahan and Kuching.

“However, the movement of pigs to Miri for slaughter has been temporarily halted,“ he said.

According to him, the Sri Aman and Serian divisions have been declared as the latest ASF Disease Control Areas following Indonesian media reports on the ASF outbreak in West Kalimantan.

At the same time, village pigs reared in Kampung Mapu Kijabu and Kampung Daha Kisau in the Serian Division have also tested positive for ASF.

“Pig farmers are reminded to tighten biosecurity on their farms to prevent the spread of ASF.

“The distribution of kitchen waste that may be contaminated with ASF to pigs should also be stopped because there have been many cases of infection through this method,“ said Dr Rundi.

He also reminded the public to stop hunting for wild boars in areas near the border.

However, he said there will be a sufficient supply of pork for the Gawai festival on June 1.

ASF is a highly contagious disease affecting domestic and wild pigs but is not a threat to human health. - Bernama