ASF: Penang govt to identify PDC land to dispose of carcasses: Chief Minister

GEORGE TOWN: The state government will work with the Penang Development Corporation (PDC) for the purpose of disposing of pig carcasses infected as a result of the Africa Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said this is to identify land owned by PDC, which can be used for the purpose of pig carcass disposal.

“Burying is the most suitable method because of the large number of carcasses involved, therefore disposal by burning is unsuitable.

“PDC has land which can be used, which is not yet to be sold to the industry. We hope that this land is far from settlements, to avoid impact on any party,” he said in a press conference here today.

Meanwhile, he said that the state government still does not know the value of the losses incurred in terms of exports, since Penang is an exporter of pork and at the moment is disallowed to export due to the ASF outbreak.

He also said that the supply of pork in Penang is still sufficient, even though the ASF outbreak has affected 11 commercial pig farms thus far.

“Although several farms are affected by ASF, the supply is still sufficient. Penang will not bring in pork from other states,” he said. - Bernama