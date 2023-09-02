ASF: State DVS can consider applications for interstate transfer of live pigs

PUTRAJAYA: State Veterinary Services Departments (DVS) can consider applications from relevant parties in states that have recorded African Swine Fever (ASF) cases to transfer live pigs to slaughterhouses in other states.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS), in a statement today, however, said the parties must meet the conditions set by their respective state DVS without compromise.

MAFS said the source states must ensure that the pigs are free from the disease through laboratory tests and clinical surveillance carried out by DVS.

Apart from that, the animal status declaration form must be completed by a private veterinarian, farms, or the owners of the animals or animal products or premises and they must have a pig farm code and attach a diagram of ear notching.

This is to ensure the number of livestock transferred is the same as the number in the permit and that the registration number of the vehicles used to ferry the livestock is the same as in the permit as well as not being shared with other farms, the statement said.

“The approval of the permit is for slaughter purposes only and must comply with the general conditions of interstate livestock transfer,” said MAFS.

MAFS through DVS has issued a ban on the transfer of live pigs between states to curb the spread of the ASF outbreak through a letter dated Jan 10, 2023.

The Malaysian Veterinary Protocol for ASF disease states that movement controls or transfer of livestock can help reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

It was reported that the Butchers Association of Selangor and Kuala Lumpur has urged DVS to issue a report on the outbreak and lift the ban on the transfer of live pigs.

Its chairman Lee Ping Hock claimed that several states were now facing pork shortages following the ban.

Meanwhile, MAFS said that based on projections, the domestic pork supply is sufficient until June 2023. - Bernama