Asisstant engineer in remand for soliciting RM80,000 bribe

SHAH ALAM: An assistant engineer at a government agency is in remand for four days from today for allegedly soliciting bribe of almost RM80,000.

The remand order against the 35-year-old suspect was issued by Magistrate Fatina Amyra Abdul Jalil following a request by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The man, who allegedly solicited the bribe as an inducement to help secure repair work of a school in Selangor, was arrested at a restuarant in Bangi at about 4 pm yesterday after allegedly receiving RM10,000 from an individual. - Bernama