ASP dies in NKVE early morning crash

SHAH ALAM: A senior police officer with the rank of assistant superintendent of police (ASP) was killed in an accident at KM6.7 of the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE) Klang-bound at about 12.30 am today.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the victim, Gan Chee Liang, 39, was attached to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) College in Cheras.

“The incident occurred when the victim, who was driving an SUV and travelling from Kuala Lumpur heading towards Klang, was believed to have lost control of the vehicle before it skidded into the guardrail on the left.

“The injured victim was taken to Shah Alam Hospital by ambulance and died while receiving treatment,” he said in a brief statement today.

Following that, Mohd Iqbal urged witnesses or members of the public with any information on the incident, to contact the investigating officer of the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division of the Shah Alam district police headquarters (IPD), Inspector Muhammad Hasrul Suhiami at 011-3121 5697.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama