ASP remanded for alleged bribery in drug case

KOTA BHARU: A senior police officer with the rank of ASP has been remanded for four days starting for allegedly soliciting bribes worth RM200,000 from a drug-dealing couple.

It is understood that the 48-year-old officer was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Kelantan, here at 10am yesterday.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Rozaidi Yaacob at the Kota Bharu Magistrate’s Court 2.

Kelantan MACC director, Rosli Husain, confirmed the arrest when contacted.

He said the police officer was believed to have asked for the bribe three months ago as an inducement not to take action in a drug-related case.

“It was said that the police officer was given RM100,000 recently.

“MACC is still investigating the case and is not ruling out the possibility that several other individuals are also involved,” he said.

He said it was the largest in terms of value uncovered by Kelantan MACC this year.

The case is being investigated under Section 17 A of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama