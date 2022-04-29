Assault at school: 13 Form Four students released on police bail

ALOR SETAR: Thirteen Form Four students who were arrested yesterday in connection with the assault of a fellow student in a government secondary school in Langkawi were released today on police bail.

Langkawi police chief ACP Shariman Ashari (pix) said police had recorded their statements and the investigation papers would be referred to the deputy public prosecutor.

“All those arrested have been released on police bail,“ he said in a brief WhatsApp message.

Media reports said police had received a report on the assault of a 16-year-old schoolboy yesterday by several other students, with a 25-second video of the incident having gone viral on social media.

The 9 am incident was said to have been due to a misunderstanding among the students.

Yesterday, 12 students were rounded up at 12.30 pm and one was picked up at 3 pm. — Bernama