Assault of old man not linked to Sabah election campaign - police

SANDAKAN: The recent assault of an elderly man in Pulau Nunuyan Laut near here had nothing to do with the erecting of party flags for the 16th Sabah state election, police said today.

Sandakan district police chief ACP Mohd Azhar Hamin said the 62-year-old man was believed to have been beaten up for allegedly mocking his 26-year-old attacker.

“Further investigations show that the suspect was upset with the victim for mocking him every time they met. It has nothing to do with the alleged installation of party flags,” he said in a statement here today.

Yesterday, a photo of a man with an eye injury, allegedly beaten up when putting up party flags, went viral on social media.

Mohd Azhar said that in the Sept 18 incident, the old man was believed to have been hit on the head with a hard object.

The victim has been admitted to Hospital Duchess of Kent here while the suspect has been remanded until Sept 26 for investigation.-Bernama