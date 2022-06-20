Assault on Jagdeep neither revenge nor politically motivated: Police

GEORGE TOWN: The assault on state executive councillor Jagdeep Singh Deo at the parking lot of a restaurant in Tanjung Bungah last Friday night was neither revenge nor politically motivated, State Police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said.

He said initial investigations revealed that the incident occurred following a misunderstanding between the suspect and the DAP lawmaker.

“So far, police investigations found that the incident was neither politically motivated nor revenge-driven as the 60-year-old suspect, a foreign national, did not even know who the victim is.

“They were believed to have had a misunderstanding and the incident happened too fast,” he told a press conference here today.

Yesterday, media reported that the police had detained and remanded the suspect to facilitate the investigation into the 8.30 pm incident which had caused the Penang Housing and Local Government Committee chairman to sustain an ankle injury.

Mohd Shuhaily said the investigation paper on the case had been submitted to the deputy public prosecutor for further action.

In another development, Mohd Shuhaily said the police were on a hunt for four other men believed to be members of an organised crime group known as Chandra Gang, which had been active in drug trafficking.

He said the four men comprised two local men, K. Harivin Raj, 25, and B. Jagandran, 47; while the two others were foreigners known only as Juanda and Afrizal.

“A total of 14 members of the group had been detained through Op Cantas Tanjung 3 on May 25, and had been charged in court under the Security Offences and Special Measures Act (Sosma),” he said.

Police believe that the gang has been involved in drug smuggling and possession of firearms, and has been active since 2021, he added. - Bernama