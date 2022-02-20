Assault over romance subsequently sparks scuffle at hospital in Ipoh

IPOH: In a strange string of events, a dispute over a romance caused three individuals to sustain injuries, which then led to a scuffle with a security guard on the grounds of Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh district here, yesterday.

The scuffle, which was caused by a misunderstanding, was recorded and subsequently went viral on the same day. Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid (pix) said, adding that the police received two police reports about two separate incidents - the scuffle on the hospital grounds, and the injuries in Buntong here - which they later discovered were related.

“The first case was assault by a local man using a sharp weapon at an area in Buntong. Three individuals were reported to have sustained injuries and were treated at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital.

“The cause of the incident is suspected to be due to a misunderstanding between two families about a romance and the case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code for causing serious injury,” he added.

The second case was received at 12.20am at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital involving a group of local men who wanted to send the injured victims (from the first case) to the hospital, where another misunderstanding occurred with the security guard there because too many people wanted to enter the emergency zone area, he said.

The police took immediate action and arrived at the scene to control the situation, Mior Faridalathrash said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting.

According to him, the police were tracking down suspects believed to be involved in both the separate cases and urged those with any information about either incident to contact senior investigating officer ASP Fadli Ahmad at 019-2500019.

Several videos had gone viral on social media earlier yesterday showing a scuffle between a group of men with a security guard on the hospital grounds.

-Bernama