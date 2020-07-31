Assembly dissolution best way to resolve Sabah political crisis – Bung Moktar

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin has described the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly as the best way to finally resolve the political crisis in Sabah.

The dissolution of the 15th Sabah State Legislative Assembly was announced yesterday morning by the Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal.

Bung Moktar, in his statement, said the political crisis had re-emerged following several claims of assemblymen from various political parties taking over the Sabah government.

“There are claims that several assemblymen have attained ample majority to take over the government as announced by former chief minister, Tan Sri Musa Haji Aman yesterday,” he said.

Bung Moktar added that Umno Sabah was not involved in any of the incidents that had occurred.

He said the dissolution of the Sabah Legislative Assembly was a new page in Sabah politics.

“Now, we leave it to the people to decide which government they are really confident of in administering Sabah,” he said.

“As the leader of Umno Sabah, we will offer several new offers that we can implement to help raise the standard of living of the people and bring about development in Sabah,” he said.

Bung Moktar said that Umno and BN Sabah Plus were confident that the people would not make the wrong choice twice.

“Together we can make changes,” he said.

He added also that as a people’s leader, Umno BN Plus was confident of becoming a government that prioritised the life of the people.