Assembly to sit in August if Sultan Selangor grants consent — Speaker

SHAH ALAM: Speaker of Selangor State Legislative Assembly, Ng Suee Lim will seek the consent of the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah to convene the assembly sitting in August.

Ng said the assembly would be sending a letter to Sultan Sharafuddin soon after holding a discussion on the opening of the assembly with Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari yesterday.

“We have discussed with the Menteri Besar on the matter yesterday, the proposed date which we have set would be presented to the Sultan of Selangor soon.

“If our proposal to hold the assembly sitting during the ongoing emergency receives the consent of the Sultan, the Menteri Besar will send a letter to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to seek His Majesty’s consent for approval to hold a special state assembly session, “ he said when contacted Bernama.

Ng said among the main issues to be discussed if the Selangor state assembly was allowed to convene were the issues of infection and the fight against Covid-19 as well as the development of the state which would be highlighted by the Menteri Besar.

The media reported that the Malay Rulers who attended a meeting at Istana Negara on Wednesday supported and shared the view of Al-Sultan Abdullah that Parliament must reconvene at the earliest opportunity.

The Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal, Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad said at state level, the Rulers also took the stand that the state legislative assemblies be allowed to convene as soon as possible. — Bernama