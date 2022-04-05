Assemblyman claimed desecration of graves due to lack of actions on reports

SIBU: Dudong state assemblyman Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing (pix) today claimed that the desecration of graves at a Chinese cemetery in Bukit Aup here was due to the lack of action on reports lodged by members of the public.

He said an incident was detected last month where a grave was ransacked before the coffin was set on fire.

“The deceased’s next-of-kin then lodged a police report but the relevant officers did not take appropriate action immediately.

“Seeing that no action was taken, the perpetrators repeated their actions and this time seven tombs were defiled,” he said in a statement here today.

He urged the incoming Sibu district police chief to launch an investigation and put a stop to the crime because if it is allowed to happen, the offenders would become more daring and cause more social problems.

Tiong condemned the irresponsible act and urged the authorities to act promptly so that the families can be at peace again.

The Sibu district police chief post was left vacant when ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit retired from the force and was taken over by Supt Dr Collin Babat as the acting police chief.

On Sunday, families who visited the cemetery in conjunction with the Qing Ming festival (Tomb-Sweeping Day) were shocked to find seven graves desecrated by irresponsible parties, who were also believed to have stolen the remains. — Bernama