Assemblyman delivers on promise to get house ready for murder victim’s widow

TAWAU: A murder victim’s widow, Sunarti Ismail thanked Apas assemblyman Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan for helping her family complete her late husband Jaafar Jalman’s dream home.

Sunarti, 39, said her husband had harboured a dream for the past nine months to complete the construction of the house for the comfort of the children but his desire was never realised after he was found murdered.

“Thanks to the Apas assemblyman, the construction of the house has been completed and only needs to have the electricity, water and home furnishings done before being occupied,” she said when met at the site of her new home in Kampung Titingan here.

On June 10, Jaafar, 49, was found dead in a drain, at Jalan Bantu, Fajar near here, with stab wounds on the chest and nape of the neck.

Meanwhile, Nizam, who was also present at the site to hand over the keys, also hoped the widow would continue to live with her children at the new house.

“Recently I visited the widow and promised to help to get the house completed as per her late husband’s wish for the past nine months. Thank God the house is completed.

Jaafar left behind seven children Mohammad Muizz Aiman Jaafar, 13, Mohamad Lukman Iskandar Jaafar, 11, Mohamad Adi Rahmat Jaafar, 9, Nur Asharfia Shawani Jaafar, 6, Rabiyatul Adawiyah Jaafar, 4, Nur Shamimi Jaafar, 11 months and an adopted daughter Siti Syuhada Mohd Sasali, 11. — Bernama