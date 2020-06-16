Assemblyman Syerleena distributes food to elderly in Seri Delima

GEORGE TOWN: While the Covid-19 pandemic has left many helpless, it set the stage for Syerleena Abdul Rashid to break new ground.

As the assemblyman for Seri Delima, one of the residential areas in Penang with the highest concentration of elderly people, Syerleena was confronted with the task of keeping her constituents safe.

She started by ensuring that the seniors in her constituency did not go hungry.

“I began to organise a campaign to distribute food to the elderly when the restrictions started on March 18,” she told theSun recently.

Her effort was eventually adopted by all 40 state constituencies in Penang.

The Seri Delima constituency comprises housing estates along Green Lane, such as Island Park as well as the many housing schemes in Gelugor.

“Many of the people living here are retired, and most of their children have moved out to be on their own. Some have found jobs in other states or overseas.

“Left on their own, these seniors are quite vulnerable to any health risk,” she pointed out.

“There are many widows and widowers among them, and these people invariably end up living alone. There are also those who have been rendered disabled through illness.”

For the first-term assemblyman, this was a challenge. To ensure that her constituents’ needs were met, she organised a campaign to distribute food such as fresh meat and vegetables. For those who need it, she also distributed essentials such as adult diapers.

Apart from her food distribution efforts, she maintains a database on those living in challenging conditions, and her service centre has become the go-to place for people who need food.

For Syerleena, the health crisis serves as a lesson in community service.

“I’ve had to relearn how to serve my constituents.”

She began by ensuring that her service centre was the most well-stocked, with necessities such as face masks and hand sanitisers.

“This proved to be a challenge ,especially at the initial stage when there was an acute shortage of such items.”

To get people to make the effort to protect themselves, she had flyers containing relevant information on healthcare printed and distributed in her constituency.

“To walk the talk, I also wear a face mask when I go out to meet people. I do it as a sign of respect for the elderly, especially for those with underlying health conditions. And I do it in solidarity with our frontliners.”

To ensure that her colleagues are not exposed to the risk of contracting Covid-19, Syerleena insists that they work from home.

However, there are occasions when they have to be outdoors, so she has worked out a schedule for tasks such as food delivery and to meet specific needs of her constituents.

She expressed gratitude to community leaders and members of resident associations who have been helping to meet the people’s needs.

Penang is one of the first few states to be declared a “green zone”.