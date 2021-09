SEREMBAN: Several Negeri Sembilan assemblymen have asked the state government to consider giving a one-off incentive to frontliners in recognition of their role in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

Bagan Pinang assemblyman Datuk Tun Hairudin Abu Bakar said the incentive should be given based on their efforts and contributions in helping the state quietly and continuously since Covid-19 hit the country in March last year.

“Therefore, I suggest they be given RM500 incentives each, irrespective of whether they are from federal or state agencies, local authorities, non-governmental organisations and volunteer activists,” he said during the debate session at the Negeri Sembilan state legislative assembly sitting at Wisma Negeri here today.

Pertang assemblyman Noor Azmi Yusof concurred, saying that everyone should appreciate how the frontliners have worked tirelessly to flatten the Covid-19 infection curve and having to sacrifice their time with their families due to the risk of infection.

He said the efforts by frontliners, assisted by various other parties, had enabled Negeri Sembilan to transition successfully to Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan in a short period of time.

“If the federal government could give a RM600 incentive to each frontliner recently, we should also do the same for everyone in the state as they have done so much to help Negeri Sembilan achieve herd immunity in such a short time,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chembong assemblyman Datuk Zaifulbahri Idris proposed that the state government improved broadband facilities in the state, as it was vital for the education and business sectors that are transitioning online following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We hope the state government will emphasise this issue and take drastic measures together with the related agencies, including the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), especially in rural areas,” he said.

The sitting resumes tomorrow. — Bernama