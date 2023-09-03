Assessment cuts of 5% for strata title units, 20% for terrace houses in Putrajaya

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has agreed to implement phase 2 of the assessment tax cut in Putrajaya amounting to five per cent for strata title residences (apart from affordable houses) and 20 per cent for terrace houses beginning July 1 this year.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pic) said the assessment discount applies to residential units built after 2017, with the reduction to be based on the total tax imposed.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the tax reduction offer involves almost 2,700 units of residences with strata titles and the new rate will stay until a reassesment is done by Putrajaya Corporation.

“I take note of complaints from owners of properties that are not affordable houses in Putrajaya that the assessment rate imposed on their residential premises is quite high compared to that in surrounding areas,” he said in a statement today.

He said the discount is in line with the Malaysia MADANI aspiration via the compassion element, which is extended to a wider segment to ease the people’s burden in dealing with cost of living issues, especially owners of strata title residences and terrace houses among the M40 group.

Earlier, all residential units priced below RM300,000 in Putrajaya had been given a 30 per cent discount in assessment, effective from Jan 1 this year until a reassessment is done by Putrajaya Corporation. - Bernama