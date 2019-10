GEORGE TOWN: Penang will continue to apply the existing assessment rate for the first half of next year until a hearing on objections by ratepayers to the new rate is resolved.

The State Housing, Town and Country Planning and Local Government Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo (pix) said the decision was made after 89,762 objections had been received as of Oct 14 over the implementation of the new rate.

He said the state government would give space to those who raised objections and made appeals to attend an objection hearing session scheduled for Oct 29 at seven locations in the state.

“Given the number of objections received, it (the process of hearing and reviewing them) is expected to be completed by March 2020,“ he told a press conference here today.

He said of the total number of objections, 54,239 were received from building owners within the Penang City Council area (MBPP) while another 35,523 were received from Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP).

In Seberang Perai, the hearing session will be held at Dewan Dato’ Haji Ahmad Badawi, MBSP Bertam Sports Complex, MBSP Branch in Jalan Betek and Jawi Multipurpose Hall.

Similar hearings will also be held at the City Hall at Jalan Padang Kota Lama, Level Four of the Tun Abdul Razak Complex (Komtar) and Balik Pulau Public Market Complex. — Bernama